He’s considered jazz royalty!

This weekend, you’re invited to enjoy an afternoon of Duke Ellington’s finest works as the Savannah Children’s Choir presents: The Best of Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concert.

The event combines jazz, classical music, choral music, spirituals, gospel, blues and dance into one unforgettable affair!

The performance gets underway at 3 pm, Sunday, April 30 at the Lucas Theatre.

Tickets are available at: www.savannahboxoffice.com