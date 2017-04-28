New scrutiny of timeline after Arkansas executes 4th inmate

By Published:
FILE - This March 25, 2017, file photo, shows a sign for the Department of Correction's Cummins Unit prison in Varner, Ark. Death-row inmate Kenneth Williams is scheduled to die at the prison unit Thursday, April 27, 2017, for the killing of a former deputy prison warden following an escape. If Williams is put to death, it would be the fourth execution for Arkansas since April 20. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)

VARNER, Ark. (AP) – The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for investigations after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurney.

An Associated Press reporter who witnessed Kenneth Williams’ execution Thursday said that about three minutes into the lethal injection, his body jerked 15 times in quick succession. He lurched violently against the leather chest restraint, then the rate slowed for a final five movements.

One of Williams’ attorneys called the execution “horrifying.” A spokesman for Gov. Asa Hutchinson called it “an involuntary muscular reaction.”

The compressed lethal injection timeline could attract more scrutiny after Williams’ death. Arkansas sought to carry out as many lethal injections as possible before one of its drugs expires Sunday. It executed four prisoners, while four others received court stays.

