SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When local author Emra Smith set out on a 21 day Hope Walk to California she never realized how much encouragement she would receive. Now she’s continuing that message with her new book “There is Always Hope.”

You can pick up your copy at her book signing this Sunday, April 30th at 3 p.m. at the Harley Davidson on Hwy 204 & I-95.