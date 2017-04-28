Liberty County BoE fires Roger Reese

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (Coastal Courier) – According to the Coastal Courier, the Liberty County Board of Education voted Thursday, April 27, to fire former Liberty County Chief Financial Officer Roger Reese.

Superintendent Dr. Valya Lee and BOE members Yvette Keel and Marcus Scott IV were not present for the called meeting.

Board chairwoman Lily Baker and members Verdell Jones, Marcia Anderson, Carol Guyett and Carolyn Carter Smith voted to fire Reese.

Reese, who was placed on administrative leave in January, has filed a lawsuit against Lee and the schoolboard in Liberty County Superior Court alleging violations of the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act.

Reese claims he was retaliated against for claims Lee violated policy regarding banking services.

Lee and the school system’s attorney say Reese gave himself a raise without authorization and his incompetency and neglect harmed the school system.