Identity Safe Recycling Day is May 13

Get Ready! WSAV will hold another IDENTITY SAFE RECYCLING DAY on Saturday, May 13.

Gather up the personal documents, etc., you’ve been saving since the fall and get everything shredded by Shred-It.

And if you have old computers, laptops, etc., you’ll never use again, bring those, too. Goodwill, again, will be there and will strip the hard drives and either recycle or refurbish old electronics.

You can bring UP TO 5 BOXES of documents but, because so many people take advantage of WSAV‘s Identity Safe Recycling Day, that limit has to be enforced.

Best news, as usual, IT’S ALL FREE.

WSAV’s Identity Safe Recycling Day will be held at 3 locations again on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Savannah: Chatham County Resource Conservation and Recycling Center—1321 Eisenhower Drive

Bluffton: Goodwill of the Lowcountry—509 Island West Park

Statesboro: Queensborough Bank—201 South Main Street