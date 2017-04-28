House won’t OK health bill before Trump’s 100th day

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump 100th day in office is coming Saturday. And he seems destined to serve it without House passage of a major Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.

But at least the government probably won’t be shut down – for at least another week.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said late Friday that the House won’t vote on a reworked health care overhaul until at least next week. Republicans fell short Thursday in their effort to round up enough GOP votes to pass it.

Final agreement has yet to be reached on a $1 trillion package financing the government for this year. So lawmakers have prepared a bill financing agencies for one week while talks continue.