Historic artifacts return to Savannah

Some Savannah treasures have come back home from overseas.

It’s being called one of the most significant moments in the recapturing of Savannah’s history. You’ll find the artifacts the Green-Meldrim House on Madison Square – 125 years after they left with the Green family for France.

“When they brought this case back over the threshold and I knew it had been 125 years, it was just really amazing,” said Susan Arden-Jolie, who chairs the home’s preservationist committee. “It was like an old member of the family coming home with stories of her travels to tell us and the famous people she met and the history she witnessed.”

It’s being called the “Green Collection Inaugural Exhibit” and is limited at the moment to the sitting room of the house, but eventually, 200 items will be on display. They are all items Charles Green and his family used to furnish the home in the mid-1850s when it was built.

What’s amazing about the exhibit’s existence is that the house isn’t a typical museum. It’s the parish home for St. John’s Episcopal Church. Over the past seven years, members of the congregation have been working to acquire all the pieces from Green’s descendants – luckily, they were kept together in a home in France.

Arden-Jolie said it’s extremely rare for historic homes to have this many original pieces especially a home that’s a national historic landmark: The Green-Meldrim House served as headquarters for General Sherman during the Civil War – after his march across Georgia.

“He looked upon this (bookcase) and this piece looked back upon General Sherman,” said Arden-Jolie. “And it’s wonderful because we lose the people, but it’s like a talisman back to the past.”

The church also acquired a ledger that belonged to the home’s architect, John Norris, who designed many notable buildings and homes in Savannah. It contains the names of more than a hundred workers who built the home – some of whom have already been traced to current Savannah families.

Many of the pieces still need restoration and the church will be holding fundraisers in the weeks to come. WSAV will share the details of those events when they are known.

