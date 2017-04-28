Georgia lawmaker deals cannabis oil in shadows of the law

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Once a month, a cardboard box from Colorado appears at the office of a conservative Christian lawmaker in Macon, Georgia. The box is filled with derivatives of marijuana, which are then distributed around the southern state in the shadows of the law.

At the center of this drug network is state Rep. Allen Peake, a Republican business executive and perhaps the last person many would expect to be pushing the edge of drug trafficking laws.

The problem is that while Georgia now allows very sick people to use medical marijuana, the state provides them with no legal way of obtaining it.

So Peake is taking matters into his own hands. He donates large sums to a foundation in Colorado, and somehow that box appears at his office.

If he paid directly for the medicine, or asked someone to pay him back, he would be a committing a felony. But Peake says he’ll “do whatever it takes” to help people with debilitating illnesses.