Fire risk grows as dry conditions continue

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “Our big concern would be people that are cooking outdoors,” Mark Keller, the Public Information Officer from Savannah Fire Department, said.

Throwing a couple of hotdogs on the grill could bring a fire crew to your house this season if you’re not careful.

“Whether it’s in a fire pit or whether it’s a grill we want people to be careful,” Keller said. “Like you said, it’s been awhile since we’ve had any measurable rain.”

Which is why fire officials want you to be cautious when lighting a flame outside.

“Dry conditions, warm temperatures, gusting winds, then you have the ingredients for a fire,” Keller said. “Especially, outdoor or what we call open area fire.”

They advise you to keep your grill away from any nearby greenery or even your home. Same for a fire pit.

They also suggest you to not leave an open flame alone and make sure someone knows it’s there so no one gets hurt.

“We just ask people to be extremely careful when they are outside cooking,” Keller said. “If they’re using a fire pit or sitting on their patio and they’re enjoying that in the evening, just make sure that it’s extinguished.”

We also want to remind you that the city of Savannah does have an ordinance prohibiting open burning.

Meaning you can’t burn leaves or any debris in your yard.

If you do, you could be fined up to $1,000 or spend 30 days in jail.