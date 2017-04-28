Experts chime in on safety tips for summer grilling

(Consumer Reports on Health) – Grilling can bring out the best from some backyard chefs, but there’s more to cooking outdoors than just firing up the barbecue. Without proper food handling habits, you can turn your outdoor soiree into an evening in the emergency room. For example, your risk of getting food poisoning spikes during the summer, thanks to the draw of eating outdoors and the fact that bacteria grows quickly in hot weather.

Here’s how to prep, cook, and serve so that your meal is as safe as it is satisfying.

Pick the right protein

The chef Howie Velie, an associate dean at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, recommends lean and tender cuts, which are easiest to heat evenly—filet mignon and strip steak, chicken breasts, pork tenderloin, lamb chops, and fish such as salmon, mackerel, and scallops.

Prep the grill

Use a stainless-steel stiff-wire brush to clean both sides of the grates while they’re hot. (You shouldn’t use chemicals to clean the grates; they can leave residues and cause fumes.) Then use tongs to drag a paper towel moistened with salt water over them to remove broken bristles or residual chunks of char.

Control the flame

Heavily charred meat can expose you to the potentially cancer-causing compounds heterocyclic amines, which form when amino acids and chemicals in muscle come in contact with high heat. And other unhealthy compounds, such as polycylic aro­matic hydrocarbons, can form when fat drips off of meat into the flame. Though occasional exposure is probably OK, it makes sense to avoid those compounds when you can. Trimming visible fat and coating meat with marinade before you grill it can help.

Check for sufficient cooking

Use a meat thermometer to make sure the meat has reached a sufficient internal temperature to kill harmful bacteria. That’s at least 145° F for steaks, roasts, chops, and fish; 160° F for ground beef or pork, and 165° F for poultry.

Dish it up promptly

Serve hot foods right away, and keep cold dishes such as pasta or potato salads in a refrigerator or cooler until everybody’s ready to dig in. They can spoil in as little as an hour when sitting in the sun.

Clean and clear

Never reuse a marinade that held raw meat as a sauce, and don’t put cooked food on a plate that held raw items. If you’re eating away from home, find out whether there’s a source of clean water to wash plates and hands. If not, bring some.