Church of the Palms Annual Thrift Sale

CHURCH OF THE PALMS UMC TO HOLD ANNUAL THRIFT SALE

Okatie, SC – Attention bargain shoppers! Church of the Palms United Methodist will hold its popular annual “Grandma’s Attic” thrift sale on Saturday, May 13, 2017, from 8:30am-1:00pm.

Grandma’s Attic attracts people from all over the Lowcountry who are seeking quality items at bargain prices. Shoppers can select from a wide variety of items, including furniture, appliances, toys, household items, indoor and outdoor decor, sports equipment, tools, videos, linens, jewelry and much more. Along with cash, most major credit adds are accepted.

If you come hungry, don’t miss the food court which will be serving breakfast and lunch items, as well as bake sale goodies to take home. Bring the entire family for a fun outing. There is something for everyone at Grandma’s Attic!

Church of the Palms United Methodist is located at 1425 Okatie Highway (near the intersection of Highway 170 and Argent Boulevard). For more information, visit our website www.palmsumc.org or call 843-379-1888.