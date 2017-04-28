Carnegie Library receives state recognition

Savannah (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s libraries is receiving special recognition. Georgia State Librarian Julie Walker visited Carnegie Library Thursday and proclaimed it as one of the most beautiful libraries in the state.

According to an official with the Carnegie Library, the facility first opened its doors to the African American community in 1914 and was a cornerstone of African American accomplishment and education. It was a vibrant center of life then and continues to be so today. Through the hard work and vision of the founders, a legacy was created which continues to play a pivotal role within the community.

For more than 100 years, Carnegie Library has hosted hundreds of thousands of children, families and adult readers. Two notable individuals who visited the library as children, crediting their love of books and learning to their time in the stacks at Carnegie Library, are U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and Pulitzer Prize winning author James Alan McPherson.

The Bull Street Library, Savannah’s second Carnegie grant-funded library, has been recognized as one of seven additional public libraries that “did not make the final 10 but whose architectural significance or spectacular settings make them equally worthy destinations for travelers.”

The library is located at 537 East Henry Street in Downtown Savannah.