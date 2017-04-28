Bluffton Police make sexual assault arrest

Bluffton (WSAV/BPD) – Authorities have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman in Bluffton.

We’re told 29-year-old Lance Elam is behind bars. Bluffton Police tell us Elam gained entry into a home through a window and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

According to officials, Elam left the area afterward and was taken into custody a short time later.

Elam is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree and is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information call the Bluffton Police Department Investigations Division at (843) 706-4560.