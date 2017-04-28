Beyond the classroom: Georgetown School students explore Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With weeks to go until summer break starts for thousands of local students, some are still operating at full attention.

On Friday, the seventh grade class from Georgetown K-8 School skipped the traditional class room and took their learning to hunter Arm Airfield.

All this to get a birds-eye and boots-on-the-ground view to see how the Georgia National Guard and Coast Guard operate.

Two buses carried students to learn more about the two branches and were met with helicopters, hanger and a hunger to see how the armed forces work on a daily basis.

“I learned that it really takes a lot to keep these things up and running and it takes the whole team to really get the job done,” Student Brandon Delaney said.

Charles Woodward is a pilot for the Georgia National Guard. On Friday he also got to play the role of tour guide as he guided the dozens of students around base and even helped run a helicopter simulator.

“I think it’s great to expose the kids to someone they haven’t seen before, and we’ve got a lot to offer and maybe one of the kids will choose a career path one day that they can see all the cool stuff that we get to play with on a daily basis,” he said.

For Taylor Allen, learning about the military wasn’t anything new. Her father is currently deployed in Afghanistan. For her, the field trip, she said, allowed her to better understand why her dad serves.

“It taught me that my dad just doesn’t leave for nothing. He leaves to save me and his country and his family,” she said.