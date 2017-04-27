Walk MS Savannah steps off May 6 in Daffin Park

Walk MS is a charity walk series that takes place in more than 550 locations with more than 300,000 people participating each year.
In Savannah, this year’s goal is to raise $56,000 to fund critical services, groundbreaking research and move us closer to a world free of MS.
Walk MS: Savannah:
Date: May 6, 2017
Start/Finish Location: Daffin Park
Time: site opens at 8:00 a.m.; walk begins at 10:00 a.m.
More information here.
Click ‘Play’ for our interview with Akeem McMichael and Dr. Virginia Morrison.