Walk MS Savannah steps off May 6 in Daffin Park

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

Walk MS is a charity walk series that takes place in more than 550 locations with more than 300,000 people participating each year.

In Savannah, this year’s goal is to raise $56,000 to fund critical services, groundbreaking research and move us closer to a world free of MS.

 

Walk MS: Savannah:

Date: May 6, 2017

Start/Finish Location: Daffin Park

Time: site opens at 8:00 a.m.; walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

More information here.

Click ‘Play’ for our interview with Akeem McMichael and Dr. Virginia Morrison.

