Soldiers practice live-fire exercise before deployment

Spc. John Galang, wheeled vehicle mechanic with Headquarters Support Company, 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters Battalion, fires a .50-caliber Browning machine gun during the battalion’s base defense live-fire exercise April 27, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. The LFX increased readiness across the division staff prior to their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan which is slated for this summer.

FORT STEWART, Ga. – It’s an exercise the 3rd infantry division has been planning for 18 months and it comes just in time for their deployment.

“Incorporating air assets from Hunter, we’re incorporating mortar assets from the Fort Stewart instillation and where it’s kind of like a combined arms live-fire,” Captain Andrew Caley, a company commander for assist DHHB 3- ID, said.

Three berms, four machine gun bunkers and a chopper is what it takes to prepare soldiers for an attack on a forward command post and ensure they win.

“It sets us and establishes new relationships plus we’re able to establish standard operating procedures between the groups and towards the troops of the division headquarters,” Caley said.

They’ve run through this exercise a few times before with and without blanks, but this time it’s the real deal. First, they shot off simulated motor rounds.

“Once they go off the troops exit out of our gate right here and they go ahead and man the berms and while that’s happening simultaneously the mortar are firing at a dedicated position that is down range,” Caley said.

And the chopper provides support from the air. Then, one of the soldiers pretends he was shot in the line of fire while others run up to aid him.

He’s then loaded in the chopper that was provided by Hunter Army Airfield.

“A lot of the soldiers out here haven’t done anything like that before, so they get on the bird to simulate casualty,” Caley said. “They get in, they get buckled up, they sit down and fly him around Fort Stewart. They come back and land it over and we do it all over again.”

This practice is so these soldiers will be ready when they head overseas.

“When we do this it’s really good practice for our signal soldiers here on Stewart to be able to establish network,” Caley said.

This exercise has never been done by division headquarters before. All of those soldiers are just some of the two hundred from Fort Stewart who will be deployed come summer.

