Applications are now being accepted for enrollment in the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s 2017 Police Activities League (PAL) Youth Summer Camp. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 1.

The free camp is for children ages 8-14 of all socioeconomic backgrounds. All Chatham County children meeting the age requirement are invited to attend.

