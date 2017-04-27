School Threat Leaves Effingham Parents on Edge

School shootings are nothing to joke about, or send messages about.

But someone did that late Wednesday night through Snapchat.. and left parents and students at South Effingham High School worried and wondering what to do.

The two snapchats, which were also posted to Facebook, one a scratched message on a wall saying “i plan on killing you all”. The other a message telling someone not to go to school because he is “going to shoot up the school tomorrow.”

After hearing of the threat, even though it was considered “not credible” Effingham County Sheriff’s decided to post deputies at both Effingham County High and South Effingham High.

“The threat actually talked about South Effingham High School but there was a big awards program going on at Effingham High and its better to be precautionary than to take a chance,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.

Effingham County sheriff’s and the school system got those messages and the parents’ calls starting about 9:30 last night.

Before school started, Effingham County Sheriff’s posted three shifts of deputies at both South Effingham and Effingham High.

“We take anything like this serious,” explained McDuffie. “We started out with our first comments when we first noticed it or were told about it and we started immediately planning for today’s exercise if you will. to get out and make sure that everyone is safe, everyone is doing what they are supposed to be doing. Our presence at the school made a lot of parents feel better. Thank god nothing happened.”

“The Sheriff’s office told me on the phone last night they had mixed reports of what school it was. So where’s our principal giving us a say.. i don’t understand.”

That concerned parent is talking about a threat and what she believed was a lack of response from the Effingham High School Principal and the entire school system. They didn’t post anything or alert parents at all Wednesday night. While South Effingham’s Principal posted something just before school Thursday morning, this mother says she didn’t hear anything from her son’s school until after class started.

“School was already in session for two hours. How are us Effingham County parents supposed to know that when our Effingham county kids are getting the message.”

“My kid is not in high school today.”

“You pulled him out?”

“Heck yeah. You don’t take a chance on a child’s life, who does that. If you can’t confirm to me its one high school or another, yes we are investigating it, yes we’ve heard it, yes we’ve had over 50 calls. Would you send yours?”

News 3 spoke to Assistant Effingham County Superintendent Dr Yancey Ford late Thursday afternoon.

He said the school system “takes every threat credible or non-credible seriously” and they “take precautions for any situation which may affect students”.

In addition, they were in contact with law enforcement and all school leaders last night. Together the agencies assess any situations similar to this one for the correct information before they send out any alerts or details.

Effingham County Sheriff’s will send deputies to both high schools for a few days to make sure everyone is safe.

“There are going to be more and more deputies in and out of there for the next day or two to safeguard,” said Sheriff McDuffie. “They aren’t going to walk through the front door, they may go through the back door, they may look in the parking lot.”

“In most cases if they are going to do something they aren’t going to let police know it. they are going to walk in and start doing it. Its our first chain of thought but you can’t just leave it at that. You gotta make sure. The minute you say that someone is going to show you different, they are going to post it and do it.”