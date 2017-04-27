SCCPSS hosts 3rd annual Family Engagement Day Saturday, April 29

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System will host its third annual ‘Family Engagement Day’ Saturday, April 29, from 9 am to 2 pm at Johnson High School.

Family Academic Strategy Time and the Office of College and Career Readiness will present parent/guardian and student sessions on various topics including: STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), support for parents and students to stay on pace academically during summer break, graduation updates and options, plus post-secondary endeavors and an opportunity to complete the FAFSA (free application for federal student aid) for financial aid, a preview of SCCPSS and 21st Century Learning summer camps, and more!

Career and technical student organizations will showcase their pathways. There will also be a family carnival, prizes and giveaways. Child care and food will also be provided free of charge. The event is open.

Pre-register here.

For more information, call: (912)-395-5635.

Click ‘Play’ for our interview with Dr. Ann Levett and Dr. Gequetta Jenkins.