Savannah mom shares her premature baby’s story

Half a million babies are born prematurely in the United States each year.

1 in 9 babies in Georgia is born early.

And Chatham County has the highest number of preterm births in the state –12.3%.

The March of Dimes is working harder to give babies a fighting chance.

One Savannah family shares their emotional experience.

Every second counts for this mother and daughter.

“I was pregnant with twins…2 girls, and about half way through the pregnancy 20 weeks we found out that we had lost one of the girls,” explains Mary Dugas.

Born at 28 weeks Liv Dugas is a healthy 10-year- old.

Her mother reflects on the challenge to keep her alive.

“She was a real sick one. We battled sepsis, her lungs weren’t ready, and she had brain bleed.

so she’s been through a lot.”

Mary and her husband wished they could be home cuddling and kissing their precious baby Liv, but She had to spend her first two months in Memorial’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Even when it was time to go home Liv faced issues.

“Left on oxygen and a heart monitor, pulse rate, and she had a feeding tube in her stomach, and so it was a long road after that, but she’s a fighter.”

Now in 4th grade, Liv enjoys reading fantasy books, acting, and cooking.

She also visits different groups with her parents to raise awareness about premature births.

“I try to share with them about the march of dimes and about my story, and about how they can support. And even if they can’t donate a cent at all they can at least pray and hope that god will help us”, explains Liv.

“One of the main things we’re working to do is to get the prenatal care out to the community through advocacy programs to get women and those babies the care that they deserve”, explains Mary.

The Dugas family invites you to take steps to help improve the health of babies at the March for Babies happening this weekend.

It’s Saturday morning in Daffin Park.

Registration is at 9, and the walk begins at 10.

Liv’s team is called “Dugas Dimes” and they’ve already raised over $1,800.

The event focuses on babies born prematurely and honors the ones that did not make it.

For more information on the walk click here