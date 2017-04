A sure sign that Spring is in full bloom- check out the 36th annual SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival in Forsyth Park this Saturday, April 29!

SCAD students, alumni and area high school students will create colorful chalk masterpieces and compete for prizes.

Bring the family out to enjoy this free event which also features the SCAD drum line, Art the Bee, a puppet parade and food!

The event begins at 10am and runs through 4 in the afternoon

For more information, visit: scad.edu