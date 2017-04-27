Long County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing man

By Published: Updated:

LONG COUNTY, Ga. – According to Long County Sheriff’s Detective, Tom Sollosi, a missing report has been filed to located Larry Anthony “Tony” Thompson . He has been reported missing by his family.

Thompson is 46 years old, and lives in the Elim Community, of Long County, off of Lee Place Road.

Thompson was last seen in the Lee Place Road area on April 25, in the evening hours.

Thompson is 5’10”, and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He may have a limp due to a recent surgery on his foot. Thompson may appear disoriented, and anyone who comes into contact with Thompson is urged to call 911 and report him to Law Enforcement or Emergency Services immediately.

