Georgia Southern to test emergency alert system on Thursday

STATESBORO, Ga. (GSU) – Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the Eagle Alert system on Thursday, April 27. The Eagle Alert system is an emergency communications system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff and campus visitors safe during emergency situations.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., emergency alert procedures will be activated on the Georgia Southern campus. During this test, a message will go out via Eagle Alert. This will include email, phone and text message notifications. An emergency announcement will appear on the University homepage, the University alert page, on campus digital signage and on social media. Georgia Southern will also test the emergency hotline phone number – 912.681.5588.

