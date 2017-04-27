Fort Stewart to deploy about 200 soldiers to Afghanistan this Summer

By Published:

Fort Stewart (Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs Office) –  The Department of the Army announced today the summer 2017 deployment of approximately 200 soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters, stationed at Fort Stewart to Afghanistan, in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters will replace 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters at Bagram Airfield as the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan’s National Support Element.

“The Marne Division is trained and ready to deploy in support of this important mission,” said Maj. Gen. James Rainey, commander of 3rd Infantry Division. “The number one priority at the 3rd Infantry Division is readiness and I am confident our soldiers are ready to serve our nation’s call.”

