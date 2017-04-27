Effingham County Sheriff’s Office: No reason to believe there is a credible threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite online chatter on social media about a possible disturbance planned for today at an Effingham County school, a post on the office’s official Facebook page notes no credible threat at this time.

The post reads: “Rumors are circulating about a possible disturbance at a school in the county. At this time we have no reason to believe there is a credible threat, but the matter is being investigated. The safety of our children has always be a top priority for Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie and all precautions are being taken in regards to this matter.”

A call to the sheriff’s office this morning confirmed there is no new information on the threats.