Crews continue to battle 60,000 acre wildfire near Okefenokee

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP/NBC) – Officials say a wildfire on public lands near the Georgia-Florida state line has blackened 115 square miles (298 sq. kilometers), having doubled in size since last weekend. Sustained winds up to 8 mph (13 kph) were expected to keep pushing the flames Wednesday, April 27, into drought-stricken areas of the swamp inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

There’s not enough water out there to put out a massive 60,000 acre fire but some of the tactical firing operations crews are conducting are working to keep the fire in the swamp and away from private land. Crews have been out here working for several weeks and still have a long way to go.

As crews continue to fight the massive West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee Swamp, multiple resources, including planes, engines and dozers are helping firefighters with tactical firing operations, similar to a controlled burn.