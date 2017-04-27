BREAKING: Chopper crashes in NC neighborhood

Catawba County (WCNC) – Our NBC sister station in Charlotte, WCNC, is reporting that two people were injured in a helicopter crash near Newton, about an hour away from Charlotte, in Catawba County Thursday.

Witnesses told Highway Patrol officials that the chopper spun three times before the engine appeared to stop and it crashed beside a home on McKay Road. Authorities say the chopper was performing survey work for a new gas line in the area.

Officials say the pilot is in serious condition and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center for further evaluation. A passenger in the helicopter was taken to a local hospital and is being evaluated, officials told NBC Charlotte.