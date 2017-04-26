WATCH: Raw video shows heavy flooding in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (NBC) – Parts of Raleigh, N.C. are under water after heavy rains fell for about 48 hours, leaving the region drenched.

Some roadways have reopened, but many are difficult to maneuver and driving through standing water can be dangerous.

Flood waters have begun to recede in, but it will take time for all roads to be passable. The area received as much as five inches of rain since Sunday.

Although the rain has eased, it won’t clear up until today.

But as the rain water begins to drain, rivers in the region are expected to flood later in the week.