Viewer complaints prompts inspection at mobile home park

(CHATHAM COUNTY) Swift action from Chatham County Building and Regulatory Services following a WSAV Voice of the Viewer report of lingering hurricane storm damage causing safety concerns for some residents of the Highland Woods Mobile Home Park. A property maintenance inspector was dispatched to the park at 800 Quacco Road three days after the report aired. Carla Law, a 13 year resident of the park, contacted WSAV to report a trailer behind her home, smashed by a tree, that remains wide open more than six months after Hurricane Matthew. Bob Sebek, Chatham County’s Zoning Administrator says inspectors found a lengthy violation history at Highland Woods long before the hurricane hit.

Law says she is thrilled about the fast response, adding the inspector’s visit is a welcome sight. “I think she’s taking pictures of the abandoned homes that, broken glasses are out of, the broken windows, the doors not being secured.” said Law. 17 year resident, Joan Wells, says the storm damage is more than an eyesore. “Look at the tree back there, um, there’s a tree down over there… you go around the streets got big holes in it. It’s a mess, I’m sorry, it’s a mess.” Wells said. The residents says the problems go beyond storm damage. Sebek reports Highland Woods had 88 violations on record since 2002. Last year there were 10, 14 violations were cited in 2015, and in 2014 the trailer park received 48 violations. Law says the management of A & W Ventures, the company that owns and operates the trailer park, does just enough to meet code. “They boarded up a few windows and they’ve nailed a few doors shut, and like I said, they do enough to pass what they have to pass.” Law said. Wells says when she takes complaints of property maintenance issues to the office in the park, she’s told to work it out with her neighbors. “It may be my neighbor, but it’s not my job to go and tell my neighbor, what to do their house or their yard…because I do not rent lots.” Wells said.

The inspector, accompanied by a Savannah Chatham Metro Police officer, spent more than an hour on site in the latest visit, taking dozens of photographs for the report. That evidence is being processed and there’s no word if any violations were identified in the inspection. Sebek says the record indicates the management historically waits until they’re on the verge of a court appearance before violations are addressed and brought up to code. Calls to the management at A & W Ventures have not been returned. News 3 will continue to follow developments in this story.