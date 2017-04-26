Treasury Secretary: Trump to propose biggest tax cut, largest tax reform in US history

By Published:
Steve Mnuchin
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin points to a member of the media as he answers questions during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says President Donald Trump’s tax plan will amount to – in Mnuchin’s words – “the biggest tax cut” and the “largest tax reform” in U.S. history.

Mnuchin gave that description during a speech in Washington on Wednesday morning. The White House is set to release the broad outlines of Trump’s proposed overhaul later in the day.

Trump wants cuts for individuals and businesses, even as the government struggles with mounting debt. The president is trying to make good on promises to bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.

The top tax rate for individuals would fall by a few percentage points, from 39.6 percent to the “mid-30s.” That’s according to an official familiar with the plan. The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the plan before Trump’s announcement, and spoke on condition of anonymity.

White House officials already have said the top corporate tax rate would drop from 35 percent to 15 percent under Trump’s plan.

