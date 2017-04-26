Update: Police arrest Illinois Street shooting suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested Gregory Peters, 35, on April 25. Peters was identified as the suspect in the shooting that occurred near the intersection of Illinois Street and Pennsylvania Avenue on Apr. 13.

On April 13 around 1:10 p.m., EMS responded to a report of an injured person in the 2200 block of Alaska Street. EMS determined the injury to be from a gunshot wound, and contacted police to respond. Benjamin Owens, 25, was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the shooting took place near the intersection of Illinois Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. After the incident, Owens went to a residence in the 2200 block of Alaska Street, where he called a family member and told them he was injured. The family member came to the residence and then called EMS.

The shooting remains under investigation, but detectives believe this was not a random incident and that the victim and shooter did not know each other.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

