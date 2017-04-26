SCAD hosts 36th annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival this Saturday

SAVANNAH – (WSAV) This weekend SCAD hosts the 36th annual sidewalk arts festival. The event takes place on Saturday throughout Forsyth Park. SCAD students, alumni and high school students create colorful chalk artwork in designated sidewalk squares. SCAD offers awards for some of the best art. Artist can win up to $1,500.

According to the school, the artists produce a diverse spectrum of chalk art inspired by distinct styles, backgrounds, interests, cultures and disciplines.

Find more info and how to register here.

Schedule of events:

10 a.m.

Chalk distribution begins

11 a.m.

Pick up your chalk by 11 a.m. at the distribution tent and begin drawing.

Unclaimed squares will be released if participants are not checked in by 11 a.m.

You will be given a map to locate your square.

You are encouraged to begin on time to ensure quality work.

1 p.m.

Judging commences

3 p.m.

Judging concludes

3:30 p.m.

Puppet parade

4 p.m. (approximately)

Results are announced