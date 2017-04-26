Savannah Professional Firefighter Association hits the green for charity golf tournament

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association made their way out to the green this morning for their 7th annual Great Balls of Fire Charity Golf Tournament.

34 teams, made up of 136 of our local heroes–and volunteers–showed off their skills on the course to help raise money for the St. Jospeh’s Candler and Telfair Mammography Fund.

“Playing for a cause is a double whammy! Not only do we get the camaraderie and the great rapport with the men and women we work with—[and] some of the sponsors and the community partners we have, but in the end we know we’re bringing it back to the community we proudly serve,” said Robert Milie, President of the Savannah Professional Firefighters Union.

The Mammography Fund serves underinsured and uninsured women in the Coastal Empire, working with them through everything from the diagnosis through treatment.

“Cancer’s been one of the fights that we’ve had in the fire service…and we take to it, whether it be cancer for house bill that protects our firefighters, that as result of this job, get cancer, or if it’s the women that serve the community–or just our wives, girlfriends–we’re here!” Milie told News 3.