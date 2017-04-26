Problems in the Park: Controversial storage facility to be debated at city council

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A possible storage facility near Victory Drive and the Truman Parkway has been a hot topic for neighbors in the Parkside neighborhood for about a year now.

The zoning board voted it down. The Planning Commission did as well. Now the city will bring up developing this space. It’s a tug of war really, some hate the idea, others are all for it. All of it has remained the raging debate in the Parkside neighborhood as well as for adjoining neighborhoods.

“This is, this should not be here,” says Ardsley Park Neighborhood Association head Nick Palumbo.

That’s the decision several public boards have made about the “mini storage warehouse” slated to be built along Limerick street.

“We’ve often joked that it’s the ironically named ‘mini storage building’ because there is nothing mini about it,” says Stewart Dohrman.

The developer says it would be a public storage site. That’s a development Dohrman has been against since it was announced. The home he owns sits along Dixie Avenue and backs up to the proposed development.

“No one thinks a 53 foot tall, 200 foot long or 196 foot long storage building adds to the community it doesn’t,” says Dohrman.

There are a few who think it will, including alderman John Hall.

“This will serve, as a service for people who want to store goods.”

He says there are guidelines in place that will preventing the building from towering over homes.

“It will clean up a rather dumpy piece of property that everybody is calling so pristine, look at this what is so pristine about this?”

Dorhman’s neighbor, Michael Hough, and in fact a majority of the neighbors along Dixie Avenue approve of the project.

“It is not a 24 hours a day, it will not increase the traffic. In fact what it will do, more than likely is it will keep a lot of the night-time unwanted activity that goes on back there on the dead-end street at bay.”

Council holds the hearing and potential vote on Thursday. Those opposing the facility will try one more time to keep it from being built.

“All of our public boards have said ‘no’, the people have said ‘no’, and we’re very hopeful that the council will say ‘no’ as well,” says Palumbo.

Neighbors plan to rally in Johnson Square prior to the city council meeting that begins around 2 in the afternoon.