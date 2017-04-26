Police seek missing teen from Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (BCSO) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating a missing teen. Payton Walker, 16, was reported runaway from her Hilton Head Island home on March 22 and is still missing.

She is known to frequent Ridgeland and may be in the company of friends. The Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating her.

Anyone with information on Payton’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Corporal Andrew Calore 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.