Police seek man in auto theft, credit card fraud case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Islands Precinct detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a man wanted for questioning in an auto theft and credit card fraud case.

The male subject was seen on surveillance footage on April 20 wearing an orange shirt, black jeans and a red bandana around his neck. The subject also had what appeared to be the victim’s credit card in his hand.

He was last seen driving the victim’s stolen silver Ford F150 with Georgia tag WERR543.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at 912-525-3100 ext. 5839.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.