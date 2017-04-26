Our Hometown: Palmetto Heart Walk THIS Saturday at Shelter Cove

How can you make a positive difference in the lives of your friends, family and co-workers?

This Saturday, April 29, join the Palmetto Heart Walk and make the commitment to being healthy for good.

The Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premiere event for raising funds to save lives from this country’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers – heart disease and stroke.

Lace up your shoes and join me and Andrew Davis at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island for the 1 mile loop or 5K.

Registration begins at 8:30.

The walk kicks off at 9:30.

For more information, visit: www2.heart.org