Mnuchin: President Trump has ‘no intention’ of releasing tax returns

Donald Trump
President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. With his tweets and his bravado, Trump is putting his mark on the presidency in his first 100 days in office. He's flouted conventions of the institution by holding on to his business, hiring family members as advisers and refusing to release his tax returns. He's tested conventional political wisdom by eschewing travel, church, transparency, discipline, consistency and decorum. But the presidency is also having an impact on Trump, prompting him, at times, to play the role of traditional president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington (AP) – The U.S. treasury secretary says President Donald Trump “has no intention” of releasing his taxes returns to the public.

Steve Mnuchin made the comment while briefing reporters on the president’s new proposed tax plan Wednesday.

President Trump has repeatedly refused to make his past returns public, breaking decades of tradition. He says it’s because his taxes are being audited by the IRS.

While it’s impossible to know for sure without access to his returns, Trump’s proposed tax plan could save the president and his family significantly.

Mnuchin declined to comment on that potential conflict of interest.

