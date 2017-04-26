Lane closures on 204 scheduled this week

Chatham County (WSAV/GDOT) – Attention drivers! If your commute includes 204, Veterans Parkway, and/or King George Boulevard, you may want to allow a little extra time getting to your destination for the remainder of the week.

Wednesday through Friday contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation will close one lane of traffic from 7AM-4PM on S.R. 204/Abercorn Street, westbound between Veterans Parkway and King George Boulevard in Chatham County.

Workers will be painting the sound barrier wall near the roadway. Officials with DOT are advising you to reduce your speed while traveling through the work zone. Message signs, barrels and/or cones will also be used to alert drivers.