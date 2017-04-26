Judge blocks Trump order to cut off funding to sanctuary cities

By Published:
Dennis Herrera
City Attorney Dennis Herrera talks about a federal judge's order blocking any attempt by the Trump administration to withhold money from "sanctuary cities "during a news conference at City Hall Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – For the third time in two months, a federal judge has knocked down an immigration order by President Donald Trump and used Trump’s own language against him.

In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president’s order to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.

The judge said Trump calling the order a “weapon” against communities that disagree with his preferred immigration policy was evidence that the administration intended the executive order to apply broadly to all sorts of federal funding, and not a relatively small pot of grant money as the Department of Justice had argued.

It was another immigration policy setback for the administration as it approaches its 100th day in office later this month.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s