Inmate found dead in South Carolina county jail

Moncks Corner (AP) – Officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in a county jail in South Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that 32-year-old James Perritte of Summerville was found dead in the Berkeley County jail in Moncks Corner late Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says an autopsy is planned Thursday to try to determine how Perritte died.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Salisbury said Perritte had been arrested by Summerville police. Court records show he had a bond hearing Tuesday on several charges drug related charges.