Hundreds of trees in Hurricane Matthew, Tree Foundation says plant one on Arbor Day

It’s hard to know how many trees were lost in our area last year as a result of Hurricane Matthew but it’s safe to say it was a few thousand. With Arbor Day being marked Friday, the Savannah Tree Foundation says this year it may be more important than ever to talk about planting trees and saving the ones we still have, especially mature trees.

“We lost so many trees but we lost a lot of older, mature trees so we’re just reminding everyone how important it is to take care of the younger trees so we grow that next generation of mature canopy,” says Karen Jenkins of the Savannah Tree Foundation. “You know, it takes 100 years to grow a 100 year old oak tree so we just want to make sure that everyone is doing their best to help take care of trees.”

We talk with Jenkins at the Julieet Low Park where 40 trees (many of them large) came down during the hurricane. Matt Toole, who is a park steward tells me that one tree was estimated to be 180 years old. “One of the best things about this park is the old growth forest and it’s been a forest for a very long time,” says Toole.

Jenkins says the park is a good example of what’s happened in dozens of areas all over the city of Savannah and beyond. So that is why the Foundation is encouraging many organizations to get involved on Arbor Day and plant trees and then make a committment to watering them and ensuring they grow. Jenkins says it’s not about what trees do for us. “They provide aiir quality benefits, storm water absorption, aesthtetics and in our hot weather, shade,” she said.

Jenkins says the hurricane was a blow, but some of the tree canopy has been disappearing for a long time because of development “Space is being used for urban development because we have a growing city so all the more reason to take good care of the trees where we have them,” she says. “One of the best things about this park is the old growth forest and it’s been a forest for a very long time.”