Georgia Historical Society annual book sale

SAVANNAH, Ga.

There’s never a wrong time to get lost in a good book and if you’re looking for some new selections, you don’t want to miss the Georgia Historical Society book sale happening this weekend!

The sale, with thousands of books from all different genres, has been attracting people for decades now–and the wonderful part is that all of the money raised will go to help maintain the Georgia Historical Society’s Research Center.

The Research Center was founded in 1839, to collect, examine and teach everyone Georgia history through education and research.

Lynette Stoudt, the Director of the Research Center stopped by The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us more about what goes into maintaining the collection— and the very special prize you could win if you come out to the sale and find the Golden Ticket.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to go and check it out:

Saturday, April 29th at the Georgia Historical Society Research Center: 501 Whitaker Street in Savannah

9:00 a.m. for members

10:00 a.m. for general public

For more information about the book sale or more information about the GHS