Garden City Police, Officer Awarded for DUI Enforcement

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published: Updated:

He lost a loved one himself, now Sgt Shawn Myers is working to make sure no one else has to go through what he did.

Myers and the entire Garden City Police received statewide “Hero DUI” awards from MADD for DUI enforcement.

Garden City Sgt Shawn Myers

They were honored over all the other police departments in Georgia under 50 officers.

Myers himself worked 163 DUI cases in 2016.

For the Sgt its a labor of love. he lost a loved one in DUI accident. Now as traffic supervisor he enjoys patrolling the streets so folks remember not to drink and drive.

“If there’s an award given especially when it comes to DUI enforcement, that means there are still people out there drinking and driving at a rate that are still affecting many people’s lives,” explains Sgt Myers. “and many families that will never be able to have that family member there and they will have to go on the rest of their lives with that blank memory.”

Myers was also honored as DRE instructor of the year for his work teaching other officers about the signs and laws when it comes to DUI.

