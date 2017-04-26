Five hospitalized in S.C. school bus crash

Greer (AP) – Five people were hurt when a pickup truck and a South Carolina school bus collided.

The wreck happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Greer.

Four students were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Greer police spokesman Jim Holcombe says the driver of the pickup truck was trapped for more than an hour before he could be taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Greenville County schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said there were 20 Greer middle and high school students on the bus.

Brotherton said the school bus driver said the pickup driver crossed the center line of state Highway 101 and hit the bus.