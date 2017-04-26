Family’s home destroyed, Man saves dog and 3 cleaning ladies

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. – A Tybee family is without a home after they watched it burn to the ground Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but there were three people and a deaf dog inside when it happened.

A nearby neighbor ran inside the boring home and was able to get everyone out safely.

“I was standing in the yard and I heard an explosion and a pop,” David Tipton, a nearby neighbor who ran into the burning home, said. “It sounded like a pop or somethin that exploded so I immediately started running that way and dialed 911 as I was running.”

Tipton lives just a couple of homes away off of Pelican Drive on the island when he heard the ruckus down the road.

And he knew there was something precious to the family inside.

“I knew the people well so I knew they weren’t there, but they’ve got a big German Shepard dog that’s deaf and he was in there,” Tipton said. “So I went in to get the dog and there was three cleaning ladies in there. They didn’t speak English, but they had no idea the house was burnin.”

Once he saw what was happening to his neighbors’ home he didn’t hesitate to act, especially since he’s seen similar incidents before.

“I was in law enforcement for a lot of years and I’ve seen a lot of this, so the first thing I did was look at where the fire was and how much of the house that had caught fire,” Tipton said. “I knew I had a little bit of time and I didn’t feel like I was going to get trapped in there.”

Tipton said the fire was on the ground floor of the home. There was a popping noise on scene from bullets that had flown in the streets. Luckily, no one was injured.

“He’s an avid hunter and sportsman,” Tipton said. “That’s right. And his son, they all hunt.”

Two homes nearby were damaged in the blaze, including the homeowners’ camper and their 1968 Harley was destroyed.

Crews did all they could with what they had.

“The area here has a lack of fire hydrants, so that’s why we use the tankers,” Ashley Fields, the Tybee Island Fire Chief, said. “Southside came in to help us.”

CEMA’s chopper also came to help put out the flames.

“I know they got here fast and they did what they could,” Tipton said. “In fact by the time I turned around there was already a police officer and I think one fireman here.”

Red Cross, along with the other agencies, was on scene to assist that family of four.

Another couple was displaced from a nearby home that caught some of the fire as well.

Fire officials are continuing to investigate the cause.

If you would like to help the family, click here for their GoFundMe page.