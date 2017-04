(WSAV) – Savannah State University Police were called around 10 p.m. last night, April 25, to investigate an armed robbery in the University Village Apartments.

Several men were allegedly seen entering one of the apartments.

Students received an emergency alert and the campus was put on lockdown. According to a student on campus, the lockdown ended around midnight.

No word yet on what was stolen or if anyone was harmed during the incident.