BREAKING: Delaware trooper shot, gunman on the run

Bear, DE (AP) – The Latest on the shooting of a Delaware state trooper (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

A witness says he saw a gunman fire shots at a Delaware state trooper who was already lying on the ground.

Clarence Travers tells The News Journal of Wilmington that he heard gunfire while sitting at a red light and saw a police officer fall to the ground.

After the initial gunfire, Travers says he saw a man get out of a car and shoot the officer on the ground multiple times before getting away.

State police have confirmed that an on-duty officer was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a convenience store in the town of Bear, but they have not corroborated Travers’ version of events.

Another witness, Monica Moore, says she heard shots as she was driving past the store and saw the trooper face down on the ground.

___

1:55 p.m.

Delaware State Police say a trooper has been taken to a hospital after being shot at a convenience store.

Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a police spokesman, confirmed that a uniformed trooper was shot Thursday afternoon at a convenience store on Pulaski Highway in Bear.

The trooper, who was on duty at the time, was taken to Christiana Hospital.

More details were not immediately available.