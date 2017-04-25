WSAV honored with 4 Edward R. Murrow Awards

(WSAV) – The Radio Television Digital News Association has announced its annual Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism. WSAV News 3 is honored to be chosen for four Murrow Awards for work produced throughout 2016.

Two of the honors are for work which aired during and immediately after Hurricane Matthew struck the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry last October. Another award recognizes the continuing investigation into the operations of the Chatham County Jail. The fourth recognizes outstanding writing in television journalism.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.

WSAV News 3 is extremely proud to have been named an Edward R. Murrow award winner 40 times in the last decade. Here is the work so honored this year.

Edward R. Murrow Award Winner for Investigative Reporting—Dave Kartunen—Management at the Chatham County Jail https://youtu.be/yhIeXWWjkw4

Edward R. Murrow Award Winner for News Documentary—Drew Hunt/Producer

Hurricane Matthew: Into the Storm With WSAV https://youtu.be/6VYeZDtb3po

Excellence In Social Media—WSAV News Staff—Hurricane Matthew

During and in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, many evacuees and others locally without power, found that digital platforms, especially social media, were their only resource for information. In the days before Matthew through the first three days following the storm, literally millions of people accessed the hundreds of information posts and dozens upon dozens of videos and Facebook Live reports from WSAV. These are a small sample of WSAV’s Social Media Journalism during this most important time.

http://bit.ly/2oI5Yqk

http://bit.ly/2orTS8M

http://bit.ly/2pdXAQs

http://bit.ly/2pgZaTW

Excellence in Television Writing—Holly Bounds

In Holly’s first time around with WSAV, she won this Murrow Award three years in a row. Now, back serving our many viewers in the Lowcountry, Holly is back at it…delivering stories of South Carolina in her own clear, creative and concise style that has now been recognized for a fourth time with an Edward R. Murrow Award for Television News Writing.

https://youtu.be/uJcWHvPDOlI

http://bit.ly/2oI5wZq