Update on Parvo Virus in Chatham County

Last week Kerry Sirevicius, the director of Chatham County Animal Services wasn’t quite sure what to think. They were dealing with a number of cases of Parvo virus, enough to sound the alarm. “We were seeing this influx, we started to test and test and test we were even testing in the field because we didn’t want our healthy population of dogs to be affected,” she told me.

As a precaution, the shelter refused to take animals (surrendered by their owners) for 24 hours and it stopped adoptions. “But those are resuming Wednesday,” she said.

Sirevicius says she wanted to be certain they had a handle on things before accepting any more animals. And while things seem to be back to normal, it’s still a concern to her. “It’s something that we’re going to be monitoring,” she said. “It may have just been an anamoly that we have a week where we’re getting this influx of Parvo positive pupplies and then now we don’t seem to be seeing that as much.”

She says now they will go back to just testing animals that appear sick although she says Parvo can be a serious health risk, but mostly to puppies and unvaccinated dogs. “It travels in the feces so you want to always be careful when you’re going to dog parks because it’s not 100 percent proof positive even when your dog has been vaccinated,” said Sirevicius . “But those who are most at risk are the puppies who have not had their full series of shots.”

She says signs of the virus include lack of appetite, lethary, vomiting and bloody diarrhea. “And a puppy will dehyrdate very quickly so if you have a puppy that’s showing any of these symptoms, it’s important to go to your vet right away because it can be treated and hopefully, the puppy can be saved,” said Sirevicius.

Sirevicius says the best thing any dog owner can do is make sure their animal’s vaccinations are up to date and if you have a puppy, avoid places (like a dog park or retail outlet where dogs are allowed.)